TSU Dance Crew showcases its Baltimore dance moves at AFRAM

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- WJZ's Denise Koch spoke with the members of the TSU Dance Crew following their performance at the AFRAM festival on Saturday.

There are several members that rotate through the group.

They took part in the Baltimore club music portion of the festival.

Koch, who previously learned a few dance steps from the dance crew, asked them to demonstrate a few of their moves.

The dance crew has taught its moves at various places around the world, including countries like Canada, Sweden, Russia, and India.

"Baltimore club music in Russia," Koch said. "Think about that."

First published on June 17, 2023 / 10:08 PM

