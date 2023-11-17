Watch CBS News
Local

TSA: Some Thanksgiving Day dishes are allowed on holiday flights while others are not

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

TSA: Some Thanksgiving Day dishes are allowed on holiday flights while others are not
TSA: Some Thanksgiving Day dishes are allowed on holiday flights while others are not 00:40

BALTIMORE -- Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner, and that means you may have to catch a flight.

If you do, the Transportation Security Administration has a few things it wants you to keep in mind before you go through the security checkpoint.

There are some items you're allowed to bring with you on the plane, such as baked goods, different meats, and even stuffing.

You can't bring any kind of sauce, canned fruits, or vegetable dishes, though.

Also, you definitely cannot bring that signature gravy that your uncle compliments every year.

Be sure to pack smart, bring a proper ID, and arrive early at the airport to best prepare yourself for the holiday rush.

The TSA projects that this will be one of the busiest travel seasons since the agency was created. So, TSA staff want people to plan ahead and arrive at least a couple of hours ahead of their flights.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 10:54 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.