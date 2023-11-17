TSA: Some Thanksgiving Day dishes are allowed on holiday flights while others are not

BALTIMORE -- Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner, and that means you may have to catch a flight.

If you do, the Transportation Security Administration has a few things it wants you to keep in mind before you go through the security checkpoint.

There are some items you're allowed to bring with you on the plane, such as baked goods, different meats, and even stuffing.

You can't bring any kind of sauce, canned fruits, or vegetable dishes, though.

Also, you definitely cannot bring that signature gravy that your uncle compliments every year.

Be sure to pack smart, bring a proper ID, and arrive early at the airport to best prepare yourself for the holiday rush.

The TSA projects that this will be one of the busiest travel seasons since the agency was created. So, TSA staff want people to plan ahead and arrive at least a couple of hours ahead of their flights.