True crime series "48 Hours" to air on WJZ

BALTIMORE -- True crime show "48 Hours" begins airing on WJZ Monday afternoon.

The program, which has received over 20 Emmy Awards, has been broadcast on CBS since 1988.

"48 Hours investigates the most intriguing crime and justice cases that touch on all areas of the human experience, including greed and passion," a CBS description of the show states.

The show airs every Monday to Friday at 3 p.m., leading into the WJZ evening news.