Truckers report long backups at Port of Baltimore

There are more problems at the Port of Baltimore.

Truckers reported long lines waiting to pick up their cargo.

Truckers say it's been going on most of the week.

In a statement to WJZ, Maryland Port Authority Executive Director William Doyle said the port has been operating all week.

However, Doyle said there was a shortage of union workers on a couple of shifts that caused some gates to close early.

Truck gates will be open for extended hours Thursday evening, and the terminals will be open Monday, even though it's a holiday.

"The port is operating and has been operating all week," Doyle said. "There was a shortage of union workers on a couple of shifts that necessitated closing some inbound gates early. While the gates were closed, union workers still loaded and unloaded the ships at the dock and positioned containers and cleaned the yard inside the terminal. For well over a year, management and labor have worked together servicing diverted ships from all over the nation due to congested ports. This has provided additional employment and extra lifts and cargo for our trucking community."