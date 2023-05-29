Person killed in triple shooting at Catonsville hotel; suspect in custody

BALTIMORE -- A person died and two people were hospitalized in a shooting early Monday morning at a hotel in Catonsville, Baltimore County police said. A suspect is in custody.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 5800 block of Baltimore National Pike, where they found three shot. Two victims were rushed to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, while one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

No identifying information about the victims has been made public.

Charges are pending for the suspect, who has not been identified. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers.