Triple shooting in West Baltimore leaves one dead, two injured

BALTIMORE — A man was killed in a shooting In West Baltimore Friday evening.

Officers responded around 8:24 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Carey street for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso. He was transported to Shock Trauma where he later died.

Two other men were injured in the shooting. One was also found on Carey Street, suffering from gunshot wounds, but his condition Is unknown.

The third victim, a 43-year-old man, was found in the 1300 block of Woodyear Street with gunshot wounds to his legs. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.