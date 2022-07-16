Triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore kills 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred a few minutes before midnight in Baltimore's Hillen neighborhood, police said.

Officers on patrol in the area were initially sent to the 1700 block of Argonne drive to investigate a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

Once there, the officers found two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators searched the area and found evidence of a shooting in an alleyway between Argonne Drive and Ralworth Road.

The trio of males were taken to local hospitals via ambulance, according to authorities.

One of the 17-year-old boys died of his injuries. The 18-year-old man also died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.