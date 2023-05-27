Trio of teenagers arrested for allegedly robbing Hampden store

BALTIMORE -- Three 14-year-old boys have been arrested for allegedly robbing a store in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood on Friday morning, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area learned of the commercial armed robbery in the 3600 block of Falls Road around 6 a.m., according to authorities.

The trio reportedly entered the location with a gun and announced a robbery, police said.

They demanded money from the clerk who gave them an unknown amount of U.S. currency, according to authorities.

Then, the teenagers left the business and fled in a vehicle, police said.

Officers were able to track down that vehicle. They later learned that it was taken in an armed carjacking in the 200 block of East Biddle Street in the hours leading up to the commercial armed robbery, according to authorities.

Officers found that vehicle and the three teens at a house in the 1600 block of Appleton Street, police said.

They recovered the vehicle and arrested the teens. They also found Polymer 80 ghost gun, according to authorities.