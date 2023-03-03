Trio of Baltimore-area teens arrested for allegedly committing crimes in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- Two Baltimore teenagers and a teenager from Essex have been arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a Dollar Tree in Glen Burnie, Maryland, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The male teenagers—ages 14, 14, and 16— are suspected of targeting the discount store in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway on Thursday, police said.

One of them allegedly announced, "This is an (expletive) robber; get down," according to authorities.

Following the announcement of the robbery, they knocked over a display shelf, police said.

Then, the trio of teens fled the business without obtaining property or cash, according to authorities.

A description of the would-be robbers was relayed to officers working in the area, police said.

Officers were able to find three juveniles matching the description of the Dollar Tree suspects, according to authorities.

Later on, the teens were positively identified as the suspects and charged accordingly, police said.

Investigators believe the teens are linked to other incidents of theft that occurred earlier in the day, according to authorities.