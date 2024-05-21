Watch CBS News
Trial for man accused of shooting two Baltimore County officers rescheduled for September

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The trial for a man accused of shooting two Baltimore County police officers last year, igniting a manhunt, has been rescheduled to September 16, according to court records.

It's the second time the case has been postponed. 

David Linthicum, 25, of Cockeysville was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and related charges after a near three-day manhunt, and a shooting at his home in Cockeysville.

Police said Linthicum's father called the police, saying he was suicidal.  When police arrived at his home, he allegedly shot at his father and the responding officer numerous times before fleeing the residence. 

In the course of the multi-day manhunt, Linthicum allegedly shot another officer, and stole a police vehicle. 

After an eight-hour standoff in a wooded area near Fallston Mall, Linthicum was arrested.

