Trial date set for man accused of killing Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere

BALTIMORE -- An August trial date was set Monday for the man charged in the murder of Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere and a separate arson and rape last year, prosecutors said.

Jason Billingsley, 32, who remains in custody, will be tried on August 26.

Pava LaPere was found murdered at her Mount Vernon apartment building in September 2023. LaPere, 26, was a rising tech CEO in Baltimore. She founded EcoMap Technologies.

Five days before the murder, Billingsley allegedly raped a woman before setting fire to her and another man in West Baltimore.

Billingsley pleaded guilty to sexual assault in 2015. He was sentenced to 30 years, but 16 years were suspended -- meaning he only had to serve 14. He only served seven, though, being released in Oct. 2022 because he earned enough diminution credits.

Lapere's parents are lobbying in Annapolis for the Pava Marie LaPere Act, which would do away with the good behavior or diminution credits for people convicted of first-degree rape and most violent sex crimes.