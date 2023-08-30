Watch CBS News
Local News

Travis Scott stopping in Baltimore on UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Tuesday evening news update (8/29/2023)
Tuesday evening news update (8/29/2023) 02:58

BALTIMORE -- Rap royalty Travis Scott is coming to Baltimore later this year.

The nine-time Grammy nominated artist is bringing his UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour to CFG Bank Arena on Dec. 6, Live Nation announced Tuesday. 

The album Utopia, released in July, has been the number one album on the Billboard Top 200 for the fourth week in a row, according to Live Nation. 

Tickets go on sale Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. on Scott's website. Live Nation said $2 from every ticket sold will go to Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation, which benefits youth in Houston.

The tour, which has 28 stops, starts in Charlotte on Oct. 11 and ends in Toronto on Dec. 29. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 7:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.