Traveling thrift store market attracts shoppers to Baltimore's Washington Village

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- If you love thrifting and shopping sustainably, then here's some news you can use.

B'more Flea Market will hold a thrift store pop-up event on Saturday. The event will take place at Sandtown Furniture Company, which is located at 1226 Wicomico Street.

Thirty vintage vendors will be selling their wares at the pop-up shop.

Food and drinks will be available, too.

Thrift store connoisseurs can shop early—between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.—for a $5 cover fee.

Anyone perusing vintage items between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. can shop for free.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 9:25 PM

