Travelers wait to be accommodated, reconnected with luggage as hundreds more flights canceled at BWI

BALTIMORE - The holiday travel nightmare continues this morning across the nation, primarily due to one airline.

Southwest Airlines is still canceling thousands of flights, forcing people to stay trapped at airports, including its big hub in Maryland.

According to FlightAware, More than 200 more flights in and out of BWI are canceled on Wednesday.

Officials say 203 of the 205 canceled flights out of BWI are serviced by Southwest.

On Tuesday, more than 225 flights were canceled out of BWI. Over the holiday week, thousands of flights were canceled, leaving travelers frustrated and stranded.

Now, one of the biggest issues has been accommodating passengers and making sure they are connected with their luggage.

WJZ's Alexus Davila was at BWI early Wednesday and saw hundreds of attended suitcases.

This is the suitcase saga @BWI_Airport this morning because of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations. We are live at the airport to tell you more about how it’s looking at this airline hub. @wjz pic.twitter.com/oDx8LR4rCZ — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) December 28, 2022

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is vowing to hold Southwest accountable for the mess he says it created.