Trash Wheel Fan Fest to kick off at Peabody Heights Brewery in late September

BALTIMORE -- The fifth annual Trash Wheel Fan Fest is slated to take place in Baltimore's Abell neighborhood in September, according to festival staff.

Waterfront Partnership is teaming up with Peabody Heights Brewery to host a festival for fans of Baltimore's trash wheel family.

The festival is slated for Sept. 24. It will be held at Peabody Heights Brewery in the 400 block of E. 30th Street from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Festival attendees can enjoy all-you-can-drink beers brewed by Peabody Heights. These brew options include Mr. Trash Wheel's own Lost Python Ale and Solar Power Sour, staff said.

Paintings, crafts, songs, poetry, fashion, and dessert will be available to festival-goers, according to festival staff.

This year, festival art will be divided into three categories: Art For Your Eyes, Art For Your Body, and Art For Your Tummy. Three winners will be selected from each category.

These winners will take home a cash prize along with eternal trash wheel glory, staff said.

Additionally, guests will receive a limited-edition Trash Wheel Fan Fest stainless steel cup, according to festival staff.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative, which works to restore the health of Baltimore's harbor, staff said.

Tickets to the festival will cost $35 up until Sept. 1. After that, the price increases to $40 between Sept. 2 and Sept. 24, according to festival staff.

At the door the day of the event, tickets will cost $45, staff said.

Only people who are 21 years old and older can attend the festival, according to festival staff.