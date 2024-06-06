Major delays expected, rescue underway after trash truck collides with tractor trailer on I-83 in Timonium

BALTIMORE -- Major traffic delays are expected Thursday morning on I-83 in Timonium after a trash truck collided with a tractor-trailer, shutting down the highway and prompting a rescue operation.

Units responded shortly after 5 a.m. to the crash on I-83 at Timonium Road. All lanes of northbound I-83 were closed near the I-695 ramp, causing delays on both the inner loop and outer loop of I-695, said the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Baltimore County fire officials said a person was extricated from the accident and being transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center by the Maryland State Police Aviation.

A picture from the scene posted to social media by the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter's Association shows the front of the trash truck stuck in the back of the trailer. No injuries have been reported.

