Maryland Transportation Authority: Southbound lanes of I-95 shut down due to vehicle fire

BALTIMORE - A trash truck caught fire on I-95 in Baltimore, causing all southbound lanes to close Tuesday afternoon.

The trash truck caught fire around 2:50 p.m. near Exit 57 at O'Donnell Street.

The northbound lanes remain open.

Officials have not said if there are any injuries.