Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Baltimore visit

BALTIMORE -- United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced shortly before he was set to make an announcement in Baltimore City alongside Gov. Wes Moore and other local leaders.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the secretary tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be isolating at home.

Buttigieg recently returned from a surprise visit to Ukraine. He was set to visit Carver Vocational-Technical School to meet with students and union members and highlight the progress of the Baltimore Workforce Hub.

There, Buttigieg was set to "make a major jobs announcement" alongside Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Gov. Wes Moore, Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su and Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner, among other leaders.

The announcement is still set for 9:30 a.m.