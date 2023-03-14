Watch CBS News
Traffic to be held on Key, Bay bridges for large crane shipments

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Traffic will be temporarily stopped Thursday on the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the Chesapeake Bay bridge as old, large cranes are shipped out of the Port of Baltimore. 

The traffic hold was made to ensure safety by keeping drivers from being distracted by the three large cranes moving beneath the bridges. 

The Key Bridge will be held at 9:30 a.m. for 15-30 minutes, and the Bay Bridge will be held at 1:30 p.m. for 15-30 minutes, the MDTA said. 

The times and durations are dependent on the vessel's progress, and the transport is weather dependent, the agency said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 9:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

