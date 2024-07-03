Trader Joe's recalls candles sold nationwide, saying they pose a safety risk

7/3: CBS Morning News 7/3: CBS Morning News 19:56

Trader Joe's is recalling its Mango Tangerine Scented Candle sold nationwide because the popular product may pose a safety risk due to "a larger-than-expected flame."

Part of a rotating lineup of seasonal candles, the recalled product "may have an unexpected burn pattern," the retailer stated Thursday in an announcement posted on its website. "The candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax causing a larger than expected flame, posing a safety risk."

The candles should be thrown out or returned to any Trader Joe's for a refund, the retailer said. Anyone with questions can call Trader Joe's customer relations line at (626) 599-3817 or submit a form on the company's site.

Trader Joe's did not state how many of the recalled candles were sold or whether there had been any reports of injuries or fires related to the product. A spokesperson said the recalled candles were made in the U.S. but did not provide additional information.

Trader Joe's recalled its Mango Tangerine Scented Candle, pictured here, because of a safety risk related to how it burns. Trader Joe's

Now listed as not available on Trader Joe's site, the 5.7-ounce candles had sold for $3.99 at the grocery chain's stores. The recalled candles could still be found as of Wednesday at a considerable markup on Amazon, where one seller was offering a pair of the candles for $22.09. As of Friday morning, the candles had been removed from the site, Amazon said.

One user shared their experience on a private Facebook group page dedicated to Trader Joe's products, saying "just a PSA I recently bought a Mango Tangerine candle that completely caught on fire after I lit it," the user said.

Trader Joe's, which is privately held, operates nearly 550 stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia.