Trade school students to renovate a vacant house, gain hands-on experience

BALTIMORE -- Vocational students in Baltimore City will benefit from a large donation to the Requity foundation.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore non-profit Requity announced a $130,000 contribution from ADT to support the Carver House project.

Requity works with students at Carver Vo-Tech trade school to bridge the gap between vocational education and the workforce with training and mentoring—leading to higher-paying jobs

"It takes the kind of partnership we have with ADT to make this happen," Michael Rosenband with Requity said.

With the funds from ADT, students will renovate a vacant row house across the street from their school.

Requity worked with the city to acquire the property. It will be used by the students so that they can get hands-on learning in carpentry, electrical and masonry skills.

"Where many people see blight and vacant properties – you all, we all see opportunity," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Students got to show elected officials and leaders from ADT and Requity their plans for the renovation. Tenth grader, Justin Pittman, explained to the crowd how he and his classmates practiced with insulation and drywall.

"This is a markup to show you the general expectation we'll have to put in the house, once we actually start to build the house," Pittman said.

Students have been working hard to prepare for the opportunity

"If they have a problem with a circuit, they actually fix it themselves," Electrical program instructor Anthony Jenkins said. "Most times I don't tell them what the problem is, they figure it out, and then when they do, that lightbulb alerts in their head that they can be a troubleshooter. They can troubleshoot the circuit and they can install the circuit."

The

The undertaking is projected tp build confidence and pride among the students.

"After you finish the whole house and look at it and take a step back, you'll be like, 'I'm proud of myself,' you know," tenth-grade student Marquise Hawkins said.

The renovation is a daunting task, but as students assessed the property, they seemed confident in their skills and ready to get to work. Rosenband said the project will take about 18 months.

ADT is donating a smart security system and rooftop solar power to the project. The company is also providing mentoring and possible job opportunities for the students.