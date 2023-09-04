Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down southbound lanes of I-95

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Monday afternoon news roundup: September 4, 2023
Your Monday afternoon news roundup: September 4, 2023 01:46

BALTIMORE -- All lanes of southbound I-95 and one exit ramp were closed on Monday due to a tractor-trailer fire, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Eventually, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced that three right lanes and an exit ramp remained closed.

The fire started around 6:10 p.m., fire officials said. The fire site is near exit 74 near Maryland 152.

The fire chewed away at a tractor-trailer that was full of clothing, according to fire officials.

Firefighters had to unload the trailer to make sure that all the fire had been extinguished, fire officials said.

They requested heavy machinery and additional water tankers to assist with their efforts, according to authorities.

The Maryland Department of the Environment has been notified, according to fire officials.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 7:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

