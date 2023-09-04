Tractor-trailer fire shuts down southbound lanes of I-95

BALTIMORE -- All lanes of southbound I-95 and one exit ramp were closed on Monday due to a tractor-trailer fire, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Eventually, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced that three right lanes and an exit ramp remained closed.

UPDATE HarfCo: 3 right lanes & exit ramp remain closed SB I-95 at Exit 74/MD 152. #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) September 4, 2023

The fire started around 6:10 p.m., fire officials said. The fire site is near exit 74 near Maryland 152.

The fire chewed away at a tractor-trailer that was full of clothing, according to fire officials.

Firefighters had to unload the trailer to make sure that all the fire had been extinguished, fire officials said.

#jmvfc8, @AbingdonFire and a Tanker from Aberdeen Proving Grounds are operating on a tractor trailer fire on I-95S at MD152. No injuries are reported.



The @HarfordCoDES Hazmat Team has been requested.



All Southbound Lanes are closed.



Expect major delays. pic.twitter.com/kEqBGmyQn1 — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) September 4, 2023

They requested heavy machinery and additional water tankers to assist with their efforts, according to authorities.

The Maryland Department of the Environment has been notified, according to fire officials.