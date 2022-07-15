Maryland Weather: We're tracking weekend storms

Marty Bass has your Friday afternoon forecast

BALTIMORE -- We're soaking up lots of sunshine as we wrap up the work week.

Bright skies will allow temperatures to cruise into the mid to upper 80s.

Humidity is low so, while it will be warm, it won't be sticky.

The humidity creeps back in by Saturday as does the wet weather.

We'll start off the day in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Our morning looks rain-free, but things will deteriorate after lunch.

More clouds should keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms seem likely for a good chunk of our Saturday afternoon and evening.

While there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, the activity looks light and spotty.

A cold front arrives Monday, bringing widespread rain and potentially a few strong storms.