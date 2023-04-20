Towson University's new football coach aims to change the school's program

BALTIMORE -- Towson University's football team has new leadership, and he's a coach with a unique approach.

Pete Shinnick gave WJZ access to a practice session, which allowed some insight into the football program's evolving culture change.

ShinnIck isn't an A-typical young, hot-shot college football coach.

He's a grandfather and a wise man of considerable experience.

His father, Don, played for the Baltimore Colts in the glory days of the 1950 and 1960s.

Don won multiple championships as a teammate of Johnny Unitas.

He then went on to coach 20 seasons in the NFL.

Now, his son coaches the Towson Tigers at Unitas Stadium.

Shinnick is tasked with turning Towson into a winner again—a task that extends beyond the football field.

"Program goal number one for us—we talk about it a lot—is to help each player become a better husband, father, employer, employee," Shinnick said. "So, how do we do that in everything that we're doing?"

Shinnick said the solution is to prioritize the "people skills" of his players.

He tells them to thank one another and recognize their brothers.

"We're all in this thing together," Shinnick said to his players during the practice. "Turn to the guy who's wearing white jersey, black jersey, and say, 'I'm your brother.' Right now. White jersey. Black jersey. Let's go."

Shinnick told WJZ's Mark Viviano that he also forbids the use of curse words.

"That really stems from my dad and watching him coach," he said. "My dad coached Hall of Fame guys. They obviously used different language than he did, but I saw him connect and communicate with people never using profanity."

Shinnick said that "if you can discipline your tongue, then you can really discipline any aspect of your life."

He also impresses on the team members the habit of reminding themselves that their best is good enough.

"We've got to get to our best to make that statement true," he told the Tigers during their practice session. "Everybody understand that? So, come in every day ready—ready to learn. Tomorrow is a day to grow. Tomorrow is a day to learn. Gotta be able to do it."