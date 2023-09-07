Towson University celebrates new location for Institute of Well-Being

BALTIMORE -- Towson University held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Institute of Well-Being's new and improved location on York Road this week.

Emma Shipley, a pathologist at Towson's Speech and Language Center, said she is thrilled with the new location. She spends a lot of her time at the institute.

"The new space is amazing," she said. "It is completely updated and innovative for the purposes of providing healthcare services to the community."

WJZ first met Shipley in April when the Institute of Well-Being was still housed at One Olympic Place in Downtown Towson. She had just applied for Towson's new doctoral program in autism studies.

Drawing from her background in the arts, Shipley wanted to continue researching how improv theater could help people on the spectrum of autism by giving them communication skills and confidence.

The PhD program is now in its first semester at the new Institute of Well-Being location, which houses the Hearing and Balance Center, the Speech and Language Center, the Occupational Therapy Center, and the Hussman Center for Adults with Autism.

In fact, Shipley was able to host her improv program at the new location over the summer with the Hussman Center participants.

"By the end of the program, they're a lot more independent and confident in their skills compared to where they were on day one," she said.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Dean of the College of Health Professions Dr. Lisa Plowfield read an email from the mother of one of the Hussman Center participants who benefited from the improv program.

"In just three sessions, you have changed his ability not to feel paralyzed by his anxiety, made him feel accepted and feel a part of something," she said.