Towson University basketball player scores Bagel Works NIL deal

BALTIMORE -- Towson University basketball player Christian May is crushing it on and off the court. He has just scored his first NIL deal with Bagel Works.

The National Collegiate Athletics Association's NIL program allows college athletes to capitalize off their name, image and likeness.

"Being able to come in here and talk to them, have great conversations, great food, it just feels amazing to be able to collaborate with a company like this," May said

The family-owned bagel shop in Hunt Valley recruits the best and the brightest student-athletes to represent their brand.

"From the first time he was playing the freshman, we knew the way he played, the way that he worked hard, the teammate that he was, that was the kind of person that we wanted to align with our company," Tim Giancola, owner of Bagel Works said.

Since 2021, college athletes have been able to capitalize on their names, images, and likeness.

In exchange for sweet and savory treats, May will promote the company on social media, attend events and more.

"I am looking forward to taking full advantage of all everything, all the opportunities I have," May said. "Obviously, I'm looking forward to being a part of Bagel Works. Being able to promote their brand. Coming in here. Having a good time with them anytime. Yeah, I'm just looking forward to all of that."

May is the newest of four Bagel Works ambassadors.

"Christian is going to be our cornerstone. We're so excited to have him. We can't wait to do things in the community with him," Giancola said. "We can't wait to go this year to watch him play and just watch him grow."

This goes beyond basketball and bagels, Giancola said. It's about setting the student-athletes up for life after sports, he said.

May is well on his way to that future.

"WITH NIL, it's nothing but great opportunities in front of me," he said.

His mother, Becky May, is beaming with pride, too.

"I'm proud of him, and I hope he continues to make good decisions and work hard—and I think he will," she said.