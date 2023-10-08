Watch CBS News
Sports

Towson Tigers lose home game to Albany Great Danes 24-17

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Reese Poffenbarger threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Albany defeated Towson 24-17 on Saturday.

Poffenbarger's 6-yard run for a touchdown completed a seven-play, 56-yard drive and gave the Great Danes (3-2, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association) the lead with 9:22 remaining.

Towson (2-4, 1-2) drove 66 yards on its final possession, reaching the Albany 1-yard line before a fourth-down run by Devin Matthews ended with a 2-yard loss with 55 seconds remaining.

Poffenbarger was 18-of-25 passing for 225 yards with his two scores plus an interception. Marqeese Dietz and Griffin Woodell had TD catches.

Matthews had Towson's lone touchdown with a 1-yard run in the third quarter for a 17-14 lead before Albany kicker John Opalko made a 22-yarder in the final minute of the quarter to tie the game.

Keegan Vaughan kicked three field goals for the Tigers.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on October 7, 2023 / 8:43 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.