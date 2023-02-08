Towson men's lacrosse opens up season at Mount St. Mary's this weekend

BALTIMORE - Towson's men's lacrosse team opens its season on the road at Mount Saint Mary's on Saturday.

The Tigers are looking to get back to their winning ways following four-straight losing seasons.

They last NCAA Tournament in 2019 and have a goal to get back there.

"It's been awhile since we climbed to the top of that mountain and won the CAA," midfielder Kyle Berkeley said. "It's my second year here. We fell short last year, so it's on my mind personally all summer, and I know it's on a lot of guys minds in that locker room, that we want to get back competing for a CAA title."

Towson is picked to finish second behind Delaware in the CAA preseason poll.

Towson's first home lacrosse game will be on February 18 against St. Joseph's.