Towson loses to Villanova 33-10 on Saturday

/ AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Watkins threw for 299 yards and three first-half touchdowns, Rayjuon Pringle made five catches for 180 yards and two scores, and Villanova beat Towson 33-10 on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

Pringle's 79-yard catch-and-run opened the scoring with 9:40 left in the first quarter. He added a 63-yarder with 2:43 left in the second quarter, and Watkins threw his third touchdown pass with 26 seconds remaining in the half for a 24-0 lead.

Villanova added two points in the fourth quarter on a sack in the end zone by Capri Martin.

The Wildcats entered with an average margin of victory of 23.8 points per game during their win streak. Villanova (8-2, 6-1 Coastal Athletic Association), Delaware, Elon, Richmond and Albany are entered the week with a 5-1 record in conference play.

Chris Watkins led Towson (4-6, 3-4) with 90 yards rushing, including a 75-yard score in the fourth.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 6:11 PM EST

