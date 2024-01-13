Watch CBS News
Towson loses to Northeastern 67-59

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ AP

BOSTON (AP) — Luka Sakota scored 18 points as Northeastern beat Towson 67-59 on Saturday.

Sakota also had five rebounds for the Huskies (7-10, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Chris Doherty shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to add 16 points. Rashad King was 2 of 4 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Nendah Tarke finished with 17 points and three steals for the Tigers (9-8, 2-2). Charles Thompson added 10 points for Towson. In addition, Tyler Tejada finished with nine points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Northeastern visits N.C. A&T and Towson plays Charleston (SC) on the road.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 4:31 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

