Towson lacrosse preparing for NCAA Tournament match with Syracuse

BALTIMORE -- Postseason means a new season, a clean slate, for each team.

But Towson can claim to have some momentum on their side with nine-straight victories, including a sweep of the conference tournament.

The Tigers will play Syracuse on Sunday in the first round of the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament.

Towson didn't just win their league, they dominated en route to their first tournament appearance in five years.

However, the challenge ahead is steep with a trip to fourth-ranked Syracuse.

The Tigers plan to travel with confidence after their strong finish to the season.

"I think we are just playing hard, gritty, all over the field, just keep playing as a team," Towson defender Colby Barsz said. "All11 of us are jelling on the field right now and we need to keep that going "

"Staying true to what we know is best and playing free in a way, so we know we are in the right spots and in balance we are going to make those plays," added attacker Bode Maurer.

The Tigers play Syracuse in a dome, which is an unusual venue for Towson.

"It's a fun atmosphere," Towson coach Shawn Nedelen said. "The people are on top of you. They have a strong fan base, but we will have a strong showing as well, of parents and alumni and fans.

Nadelen knows what it's like to play at Syracuse. He was captain of Johns Hopkins in 2001 when they knocked off No. 1 Syracuse.