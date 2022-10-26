Towson, former ACC rival Virginia included in Maryland's 2023 home football schedule
BALTIMORE - The Maryland Terrapins' 2023 football schedule includes a clash with the Towson Tigers in the season opener in College Park.
The Terps' full schedule for the 2023 season was released Wednesday. It includes seven home games, highlighted by a game against former ACC rival Virginia.
They also play at home against Indiana, Illinois, Penn State and Michigan.
The Terps play at Ohio State on Oct. 7.
This year, Maryland (6-2) is already bowl eligible. The Terps are off this week before traveling to Wisconsin on Nov. 5.
Maryland Football 2023 Schedule
September 2 Towson
September 9 Charlotte
September 16 Virginia
September 23 at Michigan State
September 30 Indiana
October 7 at Ohio State
October 14 Illinois
October 28 at Northwestern
November 4 Penn State
November 11 at Nebraska
November 18 Michigan
November 25 at Rutgers
