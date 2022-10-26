Towson, former ACC rival Virginia included in Maryland's 2023 home football schedule

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Terrapins' 2023 football schedule includes a clash with the Towson Tigers in the season opener in College Park.

The Terps' full schedule for the 2023 season was released Wednesday. It includes seven home games, highlighted by a game against former ACC rival Virginia.

They also play at home against Indiana, Illinois, Penn State and Michigan.

The Terps play at Ohio State on Oct. 7.

This year, Maryland (6-2) is already bowl eligible. The Terps are off this week before traveling to Wisconsin on Nov. 5.

Maryland Football 2023 Schedule

September 2 Towson

September 9 Charlotte

September 16 Virginia

September 23 at Michigan State

September 30 Indiana

October 7 at Ohio State

October 14 Illinois

October 28 at Northwestern

November 4 Penn State

November 11 at Nebraska

November 18 Michigan

November 25 at Rutgers