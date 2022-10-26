Watch CBS News
Towson, former ACC rival Virginia included in Maryland's 2023 home football schedule

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Terrapins' 2023 football schedule includes a clash with the Towson Tigers in the season opener in College Park.

The Terps' full schedule for the 2023 season was released Wednesday. It includes seven home games, highlighted by a game against former ACC rival Virginia.

They also play at home against Indiana, Illinois, Penn State and Michigan.

The Terps play at Ohio State on Oct. 7.

This year, Maryland (6-2) is already bowl eligible. The Terps are off this week before traveling to Wisconsin on Nov. 5.

 Maryland Football 2023 Schedule

September 2                    Towson
September 9                    Charlotte
September 16                  Virginia
September 23                  at Michigan State
September 30                  Indiana
October 7                         at Ohio State
October 14                       Illinois
October 28                       at Northwestern
November 4                     Penn State
November 11                   at Nebraska
November 18                   Michigan
November 25                   at Rutgers

First published on October 26, 2022 / 12:42 PM

