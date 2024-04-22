Town commissioner, school bus driver in Frederick County accused of sexually abusing child

A Frederick County Public Schools bus driver has been accused of inappropriately touching a middle school girl.

Robert Lookingbill, who is also a town commissioner in Thurmont, faces multiple child sex abuse charges.

The 71-year-old was arrested on Friday and appeared in court on Monday for a bail review.

The sexual abuse allegations have shocked many in the small town of Thurmont.

Lookingbill allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on the school bus he drives.

A lawyer for the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office called Lookingbill a "predator."

However, a judge on Monday released Lookingbill on his own recognizance.

He is out of jail after spending the weekend behind bars.

"Small town, everybody kind of knows everybody's name," Thurmont resident Julie Bostian said. "It was surprising to hear that one."

Charging documents obtained by WJZ say the 12-year-old victim told investigators that one day Lookingbill told her to be the last one off of the bus when they arrived at school and then as he was saying bye to the girl and rubbed her behind.

Lookingbill described the touch to investigators as the way baseball players do and then demonstrated putting his hand forward and said, "pop."

Surveillance video captured the interaction between Lookingbill and the child.

During Monday's bail review, the judge reviewed the surveillance video before deciding to release Lookingbill.

Lindsey Carpenter, with the State's Attorney's Office, said Lookingbill "is somebody who is a predator to the community."

A lawyer representing Lookingbill declined to comment after the ruling.

"You want to look at everyone a little closer now," Bostian said. "One more eyeball on the group. That conversation you have with your children you say these things aren't appropriate and feel free to speak up the minute something like that happens."

Lookingbill has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 22.