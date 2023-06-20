Watch CBS News
WJZ and The Baltimore Banner

Top port administrator resigns after leaving scene of JFX crash

/ CBS Baltimore

Port of Baltimore confirms executive resigned Friday
Port of Baltimore confirms executive resigned Friday 00:16

BALTIMORE -- The top administrator overseeing the Port of Baltimore resigned abruptly on Friday, after being involved in a four-vehicle crash in a state-issued Jeep on the Jones Falls Expressway earlier in the week.

William P. Doyle, 53, had served as executive director of the Maryland Port Administration for nearly three years, overseeing the six state-owned marine terminals at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.

Read more at The Baltimore Banner

First published on June 20, 2023 / 4:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.