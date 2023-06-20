Top port administrator resigns after leaving scene of JFX crash
BALTIMORE -- The top administrator overseeing the Port of Baltimore resigned abruptly on Friday, after being involved in a four-vehicle crash in a state-issued Jeep on the Jones Falls Expressway earlier in the week.
William P. Doyle, 53, had served as executive director of the Maryland Port Administration for nearly three years, overseeing the six state-owned marine terminals at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.
