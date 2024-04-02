Top Orioles' prospect Jackson Holliday hits second leadoff home run in four games for Triple-A Norfolk

BALTIMORE - Do you think baseball's top prospect Jackson Holliday wants to be in the big leagues?

Holliday hit his second leadoff home run in four games with the Norfolk Tides, including a blast in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Charlotte Knights.

He is batting .316 with two home runs, seven runs and six RBIs in 19 at-bats.

He scored four runs in a game on Saturday and drove in four runs in a game on Friday.

In Tuesday's win, Connor Norby, Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers also went yard.