How workers at this iconic Atlantic City pizza shop saved a Maryland family's vacation

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Workers at an iconic Atlantic City pizza shop found an envelope with quite a bit of money. Inside and what they did next made one family's trip to the shore resort unforgettable.

If you found a large amount of cash, would you pocket it or turn it in? The staff at Tony's Baltimore's in Atlantic City did the right thing and the manager said he is proud of their honesty.

A staple since 1972, Tony's Baltimore Grill is known as the oldest pizza joint in Atlantic City.

The red and white exterior sits along Atlantic Avenue near the Tropicana. Inside — is just as classic.

Manager Joey Palumbo said it's the people who work there that make the place special and their recent act of kindness speaks volumes.

It all started when a family vacationing from Maryland left behind an envelope with about $2,000 dollars in it.

"They were at the booth by the door so anyone could have come in and saw it, just grabbed it and walked out," Palumbo said.

Malik and Pam, who work at the restaurant, found the stash and turned it in – not knowing who it belonged to.

"And just the integrity of our staff just shows you that they care about their people and they care about their customers," Palumbo said.

The next day the family retraced their steps and made one last effort to ask the staff at Tony's Baltimore Grill if anyone turned in an envelope filled with cash.

"Once she identified the credit union from Maryland I knew it was hers. If she said it was TD Bank or PNC I knew it wasn't theirs," Palumbo said.

Palumbo said the family was very grateful and their son couldn't contain his excitement.

"And he came running in jumped in our arms and said, 'You saved our vacation,' so I get choked up because I can still see him doing that," Palumbo said.

While it's all about the little things, Palumbo said he is proud of his staff's actions when no one is looking. The restaurant said the magic of the place isn't about the pizza – it's about the people.

"We have some certain core values that we really preach to our staff. Love AC, treat people nicely, say nice things about people and it will come back," Palumbo said.

The workers were awarded for their honesty. They were able to choose a week's paid vacation or $1,000 dollars.