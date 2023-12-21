Tony Award winner Myles Frost fulfills promises to mother, graduates from Bowie State

BALTIMORE - Tony Award winner Myles Frost walked across the stage Thursday at Bowie State University.

Frost graduated with a degree in Fine Arts with a concentration in Music Technology after he spent a year on Broadway.

"I said I'm going to take this risk," Frost said. "I'm going to follow my heart and do what I've been called to do, and God will order my steps and he most definitely has."

Frost performed his way into national and international stardom after his performance on Broadway by portraying Michael Jackson in "MJ: The Musical," which earned him a Tony Award in 2022.

In his acceptance speech, he gave gratitude to his mother.

"You have taught me and showed me what a strong Black woman is, and what it means to raise a strong Black man, and I just pray that I made you proud," Frost said.

But for Frost, it's the duality of living a dream and getting an education that he is most proud of as he prepares to continue his promising career as a graduate of Bowie State.

"At the same time, within the same time frame, not everybody is blessed with an opportunity, not everybody makes the decision or makes the choice to pursue both," Frost said.

"He's demonstrating what it means to have good character to pursue your hopes and dreams," Bowie State President Aminta Breaux said. "He achieved his education with all of the achievements he's made in his young career."

With a promising career ahead of him, Frost said he's just a kid living out his wildest dreams.

"And, you know, just fulfill promises I made to my mother, my grandfather, my father of being the man I know I can be, and just being the best version of myself that I can be," Frost said.

In his latest project, Frost plays Trayvon martin in the new film "Origin," which was written and directed by Ava Duvernay.

Frost is set to leave in a few weeks to begin rehearsing in London for "MJ: The Musical," which opens on March 7 at the Prince Edward Theatre.