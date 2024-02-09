Toddler killed, mother shot near Langley Park in Prince George's County
BALTIMORE - Police say a toddler was killed in a shooting on Thursday in Prince George's County.
Officers heard gunshots around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Langley Park.
A mother and her 2-year-old son, Jeremy Poou-Caceres, were found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of an apartment complex.
They were taken to the hospital where the child died. The mother is expected to survive.
A reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
