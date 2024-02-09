Watch CBS News
Toddler killed, mother shot near Langley Park in Prince George's County

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police say a toddler was killed in a shooting on Thursday in Prince George's County.

Officers heard gunshots around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Langley Park.

A mother and her 2-year-old son, Jeremy Poou-Caceres, were found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of an apartment complex.

They were taken to the hospital where the child died. The mother is expected to survive.

A reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 4:14 PM EST

