Toddler hurt by fall from third-floor window in Cockeysville, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

A toddler was injured after falling from a third-floor window in Cockeysville, Baltimore County police said.

Police responded Wednesday afternoon to the Unit block of Breezy Tree Court.

The gender, age and condition of the child are unknown, according to police.

No other information was provided.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 7:42 PM

