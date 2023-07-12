Toddler hurt by fall from third-floor window in Cockeysville, police say
BALTIMORE - A toddler was injured after falling from a third-floor window in Cockeysville, Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Police responded Wednesday afternoon to the Unit block of Breezy Tree Court.
The gender, age and condition of the child are unknown, according to police.
No other information was provided.
