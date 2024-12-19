Tis the season for "porch pirates." Baltimore Police warn of packages thieves.

BALTIMORE -- The holiday season is the prime time for "porch pirates" to prowl, waiting to steal packages delivered to doorsteps. Baltimore Police say the calls for package thefts increase drastically this time of the year.

"Thieves like to grab and go," said Baltimore Police Detective Niki Fennoy.

Baltimore County resident Amirah Hamlin said her neighbors in Overlea caught a thief from a doorbell camera swiping a Christmas present for her daughter.

"Parking his car in front of our home, like he lives here, and In my parking spot, and walking up the steps, grabbing the package and getting back in his car," Hamlin said. "He's comfortable, not realizing this is a federal offense."

Dorothea Stamathis, who lives in Baltimore's Patterson Park neighborhood, makes sure to take precautions when she knows a package is coming to her home.

"Porch pirate situation is ridiculous," Stamathis said. "I pick up packages and bring them to my house and notify neighbors I've got things for them or they won't get them."

How to protect from package thefts

Police say if you are ordering items online, make sure to track the package and its delivery time. Or, if you are not home, call a trusted neighbor to pick it up.

Police say you can also buy drop boxes that allow delivery drivers to drop off packages that keep thieves out. They also encourage people to file a police report if their package is stolen.