BALTIMORE -- A dispensary at 5 West Aylesbury Road in Timonium was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to elevated levels of carbon dioxide, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

UNCONTAINED HAZMAT - 5 W Aylesbury Road #Timonium | HazMat crews are currently operating at a dispensary with elevated levels of Carbon Dioxide | Bldg has been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time. DT 1140 TF pic.twitter.com/Y4qOGGW7Bx — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 26, 2023

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is still developing and will be updated.