Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Hurricane Nicole

BALTIMORE - Hurricane Nicole is expected to make landfall along the coast of Florida Wednesday evening, and then spin to the north.

The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center said Nicole became a hurricane Wednesday evening as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island

#Nicole is now a hurricane and will make landfall in Florida later tonight. If it maintains its intensity it will be the first November hurricane landfall in the U.S. since Kate in 1985. The remnants are still expected to bring rain to Maryland by Friday. @wjz #flwx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/uOWgYH2n3R — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) November 9, 2022

Rain totals don't appear to be as heavy as previously expected due to more westerly track expected.

REMNANTS OF NICOLE IMPACTS IN MARYLAND (FRIDAY-SAT. MORNING): Everything is still on track for the Remnants of Nicole to... Posted by WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

From Friday morning through Saturday morning, rainfall will total 1 to 2 inches across the area, with some isolated areas picking up three inches, especially for Frederick, Carroll and Washington counties and points west.

Winds will increase with the approach of the remnants of Nicole with sustained south winds of 15-25 mph with occasional gusts over 40 mph possible, especially Friday evening through early Saturday morning before dawn.

There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms across parts of Western, Central, Southern and Eastern Shore of Maryland beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through early Saturday morning.

Strong wind shear may allow isolated storm cells to rotate, producing a low-end threat for brief tornadoes with these storms.

The mid and upper portions of the Chesapeake Bay will see minor to moderate coastal flooding through the day Friday into Saturday morning.

As winds shift out of the west on Saturday, water will pile up on the east end of the Bay on the Eastern Shore.

Some of the typically vulnerable spots like Annapolis may see some moderate coastal flooding during this event.

Overall, the timeframe for the worst weather will start early Friday morning and continue through early Saturday morning, with conditions rapidly improving through the day Saturday as the storm quickly moves away.