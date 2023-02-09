Watch CBS News
Timberlake scores 31, Towson defeats Hampton 86-72

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake put up 31 points as Towson beat Hampton 86-72 on Wednesday night.

Timberlake added five rebounds for the Tigers (17-8, 9-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Cameron Holden scored 22 points and added 12 rebounds. Charles Thompson shot 4 of 12 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Marquis Godwin led the way for the Pirates (6-19, 3-9) with 17 points. Hampton also got 16 points and seven assists from Russell Dean. In addition, Daniel Banister finished with 12 points and three blocks.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 10:41 PM

