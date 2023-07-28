Watch CBS News
Tim McGraw stopping in Baltimore on "Standing Room Only" tour

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Country superstar Tim McGraw is stopping in Baltimore next summer on his headlining 2024 "Standing Room Only" Tour. 

The three-time Grammy Award winner will rock CFG Bank Arena on June 21, 2024. 

McGraw is stopping in arenas in more than 30 cities with singer-songwriter Carly Pearce joining him on all dates as direct support.

"I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans," McGraw said in a statement. "We've got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we've ever done."

All tickets – including VIP packages – for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting on August 4 at 10 a.m. 

McGraw will release his new album "Standing Room Only" next month. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 10:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

