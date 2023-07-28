Tim McGraw stopping in Baltimore on "Standing Room Only" tour

BALTIMORE -- Country superstar Tim McGraw is stopping in Baltimore next summer on his headlining 2024 "Standing Room Only" Tour.

The three-time Grammy Award winner will rock CFG Bank Arena on June 21, 2024.

McGraw is stopping in arenas in more than 30 cities with singer-songwriter Carly Pearce joining him on all dates as direct support.

"I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans," McGraw said in a statement. "We've got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we've ever done."

All tickets – including VIP packages – for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting on August 4 at 10 a.m.

McGraw will release his new album "Standing Room Only" next month.