South Baltimore triple shooting victims include 16-year-old girl

BALTIMORE -- Three people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured after a shooting in South Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street to investigate a reported shooting around 2:50 p.m.

Once there, they found an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and right arm, police said.

A short time later, police found another 18-year-old man in the 600 block of Washburn Avenue, which is where he allegedly ran after suffering from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder area, according to authorities.

The three gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police believe the shooting happened inside a house in the 3700 block of 5th Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.