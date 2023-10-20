Watch CBS News
Local News

South Baltimore triple shooting victims include 16-year-old girl

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Friday afternoon news roundup | October 20, 2023
Here's your Friday afternoon news roundup | October 20, 2023 01:48

BALTIMORE -- Three people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured after a shooting in South Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street to investigate a reported shooting around 2:50 p.m.

Once there, they found an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and right arm, police said.

A short time later, police found another 18-year-old man in the 600 block of Washburn Avenue, which is where he allegedly ran after suffering from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder area, according to authorities.

The three gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

Police believe the shooting happened inside a house in the 3700 block of 5th Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 4:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.