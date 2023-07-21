Three teenagers were victims in a triple shooting in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers were injured in a shooting Thursday night in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.

The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2800-block of Riggs Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Once there, officers found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds and after canvassing the surrounding area, found two other victims.

The ages of the victims range from 15 to 16 years old, according to police.

All three victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. There is no word on their conditions or the severity of their injuries.

Baltimore Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This is a developing story and will be updated.