Three sailboats damaged in fire at marina in Annapolis
BALTIMORE - Three sailboats were damaged by a fire at Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis.
The fire happened around 11 a.m. Thursday and was extinguished by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the Annapolis Fire Department.
It took firefighters 30 minutes to control the fire.
There were no injuries.
Fire investigators believe the fire to be accidental.
