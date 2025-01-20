Watch CBS News
Person found dead inside vacant home after fire in West Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A person was found dead after a fire that engulfed three residences in West Baltimore. 

Crews responded to 1645 West North Avenue around 7:00 a.m. to find a 3-story wood frame residential building fully engulfed in flames, according to BCFD. 

At 7:08 a.m., firefighters declared a second alarm after discovering that three homes were involved in the fire.

An occupant of one of the vacant homes was found dead, according to the fire department. The cause of death is still under investigation.

The fire was under control by 8 a.m. 

BCFD said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

