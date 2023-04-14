Watch CBS News
Local News

Three people electrocuted in Anne Arundel County, fire officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Three people electrocuted in Anne Arundel County, fire officials say
Three people electrocuted in Anne Arundel County, fire officials say 00:36

BALTIMORE -- Three people were electrocuted after a ladder fell into an active power line in Anne Arundel County, according to authorities.

Firefighters were alerted to the electrocution around 5:35 p.m. on Friday, Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials told WJZ.

They found the three electrocuted individuals at a private residence in the 6200 block of Shady Side Road, according to authorities.

They have been medevacked and are in serious condition, officials said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 7:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.