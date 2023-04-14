Three people electrocuted in Anne Arundel County, fire officials say

BALTIMORE -- Three people were electrocuted after a ladder fell into an active power line in Anne Arundel County, according to authorities.

Firefighters were alerted to the electrocution around 5:35 p.m. on Friday, Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials told WJZ.

They found the three electrocuted individuals at a private residence in the 6200 block of Shady Side Road, according to authorities.

They have been medevacked and are in serious condition, officials said.