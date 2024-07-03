Three new members join the Baltimore City Board of Commissioners

BALTIMORE -- There are three new members joining the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners: Dr. Stefan Lallinger, Emily Ames-Messinger and Ashiah Parker.

They were sworn in by Mayor Brandon Scott Wednesday after being selected from a large pool of candidates.

"It is no secret that our young people mean the world to me and that they are our most precious resource," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "When we fill these roles we look for the best of the best to serve the students of Baltimore."

The mayor has the power to appoint nine of the members on the board. The other three are elected, including the student commissioner who sits on the board.

The three new commissioners have extensive backgrounds in education.

WJZ spoke with Dr. Stefan Lallinger who also has experience working with a nonprofit. His daughter attends a city school and he wants to make sure students continue to succeed.

"My big, big goal is to continue in the improvement that we've seen in the foundational reading efforts that have taken root here in city schools," Dr. Lallinger said. "I think there is a lot to be proud of and there is a very long road for us still to go."

Two of the positions filled on Wednesday had been vacant for about a year after the terms of those commissioners ended.

The current Chair of the board, Ronald McFadden, is looking forward to the new members.

"We appreciate the time it has taken to make sure that we have the right candidates that really have a strong focus and commitment to improving outcomes for our children," McFadden said. "They deserve more."

In addition to the new members, two current board members were sworn in to new terms, a student commissioner was also sworn in.

The new board members will be put to work right away. Their first meeting is Tuesday.